Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.66

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.66 and last traded at $58.41, with a volume of 2581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Emily Yang sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $139,931.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,979.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 6,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $300,498.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,964.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,722. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Diodes by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

