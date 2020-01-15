Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.66

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.66 and last traded at $58.41, with a volume of 2581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Emily Yang sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $139,931.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,979.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 6,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $300,498.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,964.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,722. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Diodes by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.96
Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.96
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Sets New 12-Month High at $31.67
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Sets New 12-Month High at $31.67
Southern Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.48
Southern Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.48
Flex Hits New 1-Year High at $12.94
Flex Hits New 1-Year High at $12.94
Tyson Foods Sets New 52-Week High at $94.24
Tyson Foods Sets New 52-Week High at $94.24
Diodes Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.66
Diodes Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.66


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report