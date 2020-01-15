Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $95.52

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $95.52 and last traded at $98.24, with a volume of 3843805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.09 and a 200-day moving average of $123.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,792.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 268,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,216,000 after acquiring an additional 254,242 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $1,267,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.5% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 98,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $2,374,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

