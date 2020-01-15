Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) traded down 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.42 and last traded at C$5.44, 1,261,536 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 642,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities set a C$11.00 price target on Corus Entertainment and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.42.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

