Inner Spirit (CNSX:ISH) Trading Down 8.3%

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (CNSX:ISH)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, 466,034 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Inner Spirit in a report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $0.40 price target for the company.

Inner Spirit Company Profile (CNSX:ISH)

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores, as well as operates franchise cannabis dispensary. The company also markets, sells, and distributes watches, sunglasses, and related accessories, as well as provides watch repair services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Inner Spirit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inner Spirit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.