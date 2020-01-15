Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.79

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.79 and last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 2032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OYST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($8.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($7.59). On average, research analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oyster Point Pharma news, Director Vida Ventures, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $45,100.00. Also, Director Clare Ozawa purchased 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $9,573,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 787,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,438,256.

About Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

