Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.31

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.31 and last traded at $71.79, with a volume of 2845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.49.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,449.00 and a beta of 1.61.
In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile (NYSE:CDAY)
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
