Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.31

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.31 and last traded at $71.79, with a volume of 2845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,449.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

