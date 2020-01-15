Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.98

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 78248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. ValuEngine cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.99% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 148,633.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 271.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

