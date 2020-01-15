easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Raised to GBX 1,350 at Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Main First Bank lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,348.86 ($17.74).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 1,490.50 ($19.61) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,406.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,169.31. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

