easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Raised to GBX 1,350 at Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.
EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Main First Bank lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,348.86 ($17.74).
Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 1,490.50 ($19.61) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,406.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,169.31. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
