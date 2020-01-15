Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,100

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price objective raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.88% from the stock’s previous close.

JMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,790 ($49.86) to GBX 3,330 ($43.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,481.11 ($45.79).

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,931 ($38.56) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,947.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,044.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.64. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 2,727.42 ($35.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,842 ($37.38) per share, with a total value of £149,205 ($196,270.72). Also, insider Joan Braca purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,859 ($37.61) per share, with a total value of £71,475 ($94,021.31). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,762 shares of company stock worth $22,106,400.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

