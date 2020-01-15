Credit Suisse Group Increases Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,070 ($40.38) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Associated British Foods to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,860.18 ($37.62).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 2,558.69 ($33.66) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,659 ($34.98). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,581.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,392.28.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total transaction of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

