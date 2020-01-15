GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

GlobalData (LON:DATA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 920 ($12.10). Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of DATA opened at GBX 1,385 ($18.22) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,246.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 962.52. GlobalData has a one year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.83) and a one year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -314.77.
About GlobalData
See Also: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.