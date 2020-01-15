GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

GlobalData (LON:DATA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 920 ($12.10). Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of DATA opened at GBX 1,385 ($18.22) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,246.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 962.52. GlobalData has a one year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.83) and a one year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -314.77.

Get GlobalData alerts:

About GlobalData

GlobalData Plc provides business information products and services across various platforms to the consumer, information communications technology, and healthcare markets. The company offers data, insight, and analysis services, as well as performance advertising services. GlobalData Plc serves customers in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.