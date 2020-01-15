Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,200

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Euromoney Institutional Investor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,335 ($17.56) price target (down previously from GBX 1,375 ($18.09)) on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of ERM opened at GBX 1,300 ($17.10) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,279.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,346.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 52 week low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,510 ($19.86).

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

