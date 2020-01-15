Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s current price.

FDEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,530.50 ($20.13).

FDEV opened at GBX 1,235 ($16.25) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.62 million and a PE ratio of 28.59. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,344 ($17.68). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,226.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,080.11.

In other news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

