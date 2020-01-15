Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Earns “Hold” Rating from HSBC

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,030 ($26.70) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,430 ($31.97) to GBX 3,195 ($42.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,678 ($35.23) to GBX 2,616 ($34.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,532.33 ($33.31).

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 2,445 ($32.16) on Monday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,716 ($22.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,468 ($32.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,392.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,283.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion and a PE ratio of 13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

