Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 140 ($1.84). Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s previous close.

LTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Learning Technologies Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Learning Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 146.33 ($1.92).

Shares of Learning Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 137.20 ($1.80) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.62.

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 3,475,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,135,564.16 ($5,440,100.18).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

