Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.46) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 430 ($5.66). UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MONY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.06) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 350 ($4.60).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock opened at GBX 332.79 ($4.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 331.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 359.25. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 19.02. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280.80 ($3.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

