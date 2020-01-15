Homeserve (LON:HSV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

Homeserve (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) target price on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSV. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.89) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective (up from GBX 1,350 ($17.76)) on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt upgraded Homeserve to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94).

Get Homeserve alerts:

Shares of HSV opened at GBX 1,309 ($17.22) on Monday. Homeserve has a 12-month low of GBX 864.50 ($11.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,311 ($17.25). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,261.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,180.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.15.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.