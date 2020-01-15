Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for EQT Co. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.29 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Shares of EQT opened at $8.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.62. EQT has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in EQT by 17.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 7.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in EQT by 17.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in EQT by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

