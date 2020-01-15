Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gap Inc Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GAP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

GPS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on GAP in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

NYSE GPS opened at $18.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. GAP has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 2,651.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,187 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 691.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after acquiring an additional 927,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,053,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,873,000 after acquiring an additional 923,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.