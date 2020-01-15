Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Axos Financial Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $29.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $124.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 593,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 133,779 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,664,000 after purchasing an additional 89,054 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 30.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

