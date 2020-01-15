Brokers Set Expectations for QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of QCR in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens cut shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. QCR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

QCR stock opened at $42.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.83. QCR has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 2,981.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 562.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 25.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

