L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for L Brands in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $20.03 on Monday. L Brands has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in L Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in L Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in L Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 165,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

