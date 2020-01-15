Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $274.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.39. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,701,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 282,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 31,906 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,782,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 113,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 346,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

