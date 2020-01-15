Haymaker Acquisition Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:OSW)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Haymaker Acquisition in a report released on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura cut Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. Haymaker Acquisition has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.13% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Haymaker Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.