Brokers Issue Forecasts for KB Home’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for KB Home in a report issued on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on KB Home from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

KB Home stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. KB Home has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KB Home by 139.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $866,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in KB Home by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,282,000 after acquiring an additional 171,242 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in KB Home by 7,133.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $433,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 220,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 13,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $495,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,316.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,743 shares of company stock valued at $10,311,459. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

