Bank Ozk to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:OZK)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Bank Ozk in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $245.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.11 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

OZK opened at $30.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.89. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,534,000 after purchasing an additional 163,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,699,000 after acquiring an additional 55,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,525,000 after acquiring an additional 239,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,656,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,193 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 27.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,048,000 after acquiring an additional 252,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for EQT Co. Issued By US Capital Advisors
Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for EQT Co. Issued By US Capital Advisors
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gap Inc Lowered by Wedbush
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gap Inc Lowered by Wedbush
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Axos Financial Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Axos Financial Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
L Brands Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
L Brands Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report