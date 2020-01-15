Bank Ozk to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Bank Ozk in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $245.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.11 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

OZK opened at $30.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.89. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,534,000 after purchasing an additional 163,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,699,000 after acquiring an additional 55,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,525,000 after acquiring an additional 239,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,656,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,193 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 27.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,048,000 after acquiring an additional 252,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

