B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $38.19 on Monday. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $952.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $113,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 150.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 571.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 41,576 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 306.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 55,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 699.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 99,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.