Brokers Set Expectations for Preferred Bank’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.22 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

PFBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $59.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.20. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,051,000 after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 931,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after purchasing an additional 85,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

