Wedbush Weighs in on EPAM Systems Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EPAM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $227.17 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $229.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.32. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 419.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $22,745,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $1,573,848.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,522.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.35, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,261.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock worth $12,260,151. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

