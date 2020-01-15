FY2020 EPS Estimates for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note issued on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $168.13 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $179.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.11 and a 200-day moving average of $164.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

