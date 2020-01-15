Denny’s Corp Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

DENN stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Denny’s by 2,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

