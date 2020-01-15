First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for First Busey in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

BUSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

First Busey stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. First Busey has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.98.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Busey by 5.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in First Busey by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

