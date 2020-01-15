Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.53.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

ATVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $60.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $60.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $422,191,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 61.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,298,000 after buying an additional 2,999,492 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 137.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,710,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,148,000 after buying an additional 2,148,773 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 175.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,832,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,585,000 after buying an additional 1,805,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.