B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

ANF has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of ANF opened at $18.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 415,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 171,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

