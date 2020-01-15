PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PIGEON CORP/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PIGEON CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGENY opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. PIGEON CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.43.

PIGEON CORP/ADR Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PIGEON CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIGEON CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wedbush Weighs in on EPAM Systems Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Wedbush Weighs in on EPAM Systems Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Casey’s General Stores Inc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Casey’s General Stores Inc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group
Denny’s Corp Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share
Denny’s Corp Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share
First Busey Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share
First Busey Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report