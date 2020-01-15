PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PIGEON CORP/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PIGEON CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGENY opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. PIGEON CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.43.

PIGEON CORP/ADR Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

