Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Down 14.0% in December

Jan 15th, 2020

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 8,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $16.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $709.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.76.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $54,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

