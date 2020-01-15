Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Declines By 13.3%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

ADSK opened at $191.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.36. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,737.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Bernstein Bank cut Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.50.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.