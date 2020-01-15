Short Interest in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Decreases By 14.2%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 11,770,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 975,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $152.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACRX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

In related news, Director Mark G. Edwards bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 243,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 451,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 132,409 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 272.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,910 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

