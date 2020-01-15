Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Declines By 5.9%

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

ACRS opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $7.69.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,165.39% and a negative return on equity of 83.22%. Research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

