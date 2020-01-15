Analysts Issue Forecasts for L Brands Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of L Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of L Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. L Brands has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 757.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in L Brands by 827.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Earnings History and Estimates for L Brands (NYSE:LB)

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AgroFresh Solutions Inc Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
AgroFresh Solutions Inc Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Short Interest Down 14.0% in December
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Short Interest Down 14.0% in December
Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. Declines By 13.3%
Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. Declines By 13.3%
Short Interest in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc Decreases By 14.2%
Short Interest in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc Decreases By 14.2%
Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Declines By 5.9%
Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Declines By 5.9%
Analysts Issue Forecasts for L Brands Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for L Brands Inc’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report