Analysts Issue Forecasts for L Brands Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of L Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of L Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. L Brands has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 757.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in L Brands by 827.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

