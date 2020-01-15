AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Update

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,200 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 432,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 516.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 102,887 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 34.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 42,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $628.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.37.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. AC Immune had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACIU shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

