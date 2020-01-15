Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Down 8.8% in December

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,900 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 485,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acer Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

