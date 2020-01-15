Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Short Interest Update

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 421,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $701.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $648.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.08 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $170,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,381.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147,627 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $30,428,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 417,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 50.4% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 401,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 134,520 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

