Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley now has a GBX 4,900 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 3,700. Wizz Air traded as high as GBX 4,237 ($55.74) and last traded at GBX 4,190 ($55.12), with a volume of 36777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,119 ($54.18).

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,177.22 ($54.95).

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,945 ($51.89), for a total transaction of £4,931,250 ($6,486,779.79).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,955.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,709.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51.

Wizz Air Company Profile (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

