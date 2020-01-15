Brokers Set Expectations for Pan American Silver Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $352.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAAS. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

PAAS opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.12. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

