TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Stock analysts at G.Research cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. G.Research analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. G.Research also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

FTI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bernstein Bank downgraded TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $20.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 375.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 22.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Earnings History and Estimates for TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AgroFresh Solutions Inc Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
AgroFresh Solutions Inc Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Short Interest Down 14.0% in December
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Short Interest Down 14.0% in December
Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. Declines By 13.3%
Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. Declines By 13.3%
Short Interest in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc Decreases By 14.2%
Short Interest in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc Decreases By 14.2%
Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Declines By 5.9%
Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Declines By 5.9%
Analysts Issue Forecasts for L Brands Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for L Brands Inc’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report