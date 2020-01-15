TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Stock analysts at G.Research cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. G.Research analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. G.Research also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

FTI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bernstein Bank downgraded TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $20.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 375.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 22.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

