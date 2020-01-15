Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Resorts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ERI. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.79.

NASDAQ ERI opened at $58.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. Eldorado Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $60.33.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $663.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at $903,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 9,365.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

