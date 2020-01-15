Brokers Set Expectations for OrganiGram Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OrganiGram in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OGI. Bank of America assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. AltaCorp Capital lowered OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 target price on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.16 on Monday. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $334.23 million and a PE ratio of 36.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

