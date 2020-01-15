FY2020 EPS Estimates for L Brands Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.36. DA Davidson has a “In-Line” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

LB opened at $20.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 757.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in L Brands during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in L Brands by 827.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

