FY2020 EPS Estimates for L Brands Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LB)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.36. DA Davidson has a “In-Line” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

LB opened at $20.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 757.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in L Brands during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in L Brands by 827.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations

Earnings History and Estimates for L Brands (NYSE:LB)

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AgroFresh Solutions Inc Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
AgroFresh Solutions Inc Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Short Interest Down 14.0% in December
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Short Interest Down 14.0% in December
Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. Declines By 13.3%
Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. Declines By 13.3%
Short Interest in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc Decreases By 14.2%
Short Interest in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc Decreases By 14.2%
Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Declines By 5.9%
Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Declines By 5.9%
Analysts Issue Forecasts for L Brands Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for L Brands Inc’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report