Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 38,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $3,390,637.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,644,429 shares in the company, valued at $143,410,653.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $16,909,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 950,293 shares of company stock worth $88,615,625. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Garmin by 103.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.