Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 38,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $3,390,637.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,644,429 shares in the company, valued at $143,410,653.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $16,909,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 950,293 shares of company stock worth $88,615,625. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Garmin by 103.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Analyst Recommendations for Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Garmin Downgraded by BidaskClub
Garmin Downgraded by BidaskClub
Discovery Inc Series C Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
Discovery Inc Series C Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Upgraded at BidaskClub
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Upgraded at BidaskClub
Codexis Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Codexis Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Calithera Biosciences Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Calithera Biosciences Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
BancFirst Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub
BancFirst Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report